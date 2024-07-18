'Some confusion': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tells Assembly on jobs-for-locals Bill

“There is no Tughlaq government. There's a Siddaramaiah government. We will take up the Bill in the next cabinet meeting," the CM maintained.

The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill required industries, factories and other establishments to appoint 'local candidates' for 50 per cent of management and 70 per cent non-management jobs. The Bill was put on hold following backlash from India Inc.

Meanwhile, the BJP warned the Congress government that it would attract the "wrath" of people if the Bill is not tabled in the ongoing session of the legislature.

"Why did you bring the Bill to give employment to Kannadigas? Why did you hold it back? Why mess with the lives of Kannadigas?" BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said on X.