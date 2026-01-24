Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Speaker U T Khader reserves ruling on Governor address row

Patil countered by alleging that the Governor himself had violated Articles 176, 163 and 51A of the Constitution and demanded that he apologise to the people and the House.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 23:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 23:00 IST
India NewsKarnatakaU T KhaderThaawar Chand Gehlot

Follow us on :

Follow Us