<p>Bengaluru: A special court for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nia">NIA</a> cases on Friday convicted two Zabiulla alias Mohammed Zabiulla alias Charbi and Nadeem Faizal N alias Nadeem Faizal in the Shivamogga conspiracy case. </p><p>Special court judge Kemparaju sentenced the convicts to six years' rigorous imprisonment for offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IPC and Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act.</p><p>The conspiracy had come to light after the murder of a youth Prem Singh from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan-news">Rajasthan</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivamogga-city'">Shivamogga city</a> during the Independence Day celebrations in 2022. </p><p>During the investigation into this crime, the police found that a conspiracy was hatched by the accused to further the terror activities of banned terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS) and to disturb the unity, security and sovereignty of the country.</p><p>After registering a separate FIR in this case, the matter was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA investigation stated that Zabiulla had recruited his friend Nadeem Faizal on the instructions of Mohamed Shariq. </p><p>The NIA stated that the three had conducted recce to carry out arson of vehicles and properties of individuals belonging to the Hindu community to cause damage to the monetary stability with an intention to wage war against the country.</p><p>NIA was represented by P Prasanna Kumar and Sachin C as special public prosecutors. The court said that sentences imposed on the convicts shall run concurrently. </p><p>The court further directed Chief Superintendent of Central Prison, Vijayapura and Shivamogga, respectively to transfer the convicts to the Central Prison, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> to serve sentence.</p>