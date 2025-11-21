Menu
Special NIA court convicts 2 in Shivamogga conspiracy case

Special court judge Kemparaju sentenced the convicts to six years’ rigorous imprisonment for offences.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 16:46 IST
Published 21 November 2025, 16:46 IST
