‘Sports coach’ held for sexually harassing schoolgirls in Karnataka's Melkote

Melkote (Mandya dist): The Melkote police have booked a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on charges of sexual harassment of high school students.
The accused is said to be an old student of the school and was voluntarily coaching the students in sports.
It is alleged that he had sexually harassed and threatened the girl students. Upset over his behaviour, the students brought their plight to the notice of the District Child Protection officers.
Police have filed a case based on the complaint lodged by Child Protection officer S M Shailaja. The accused was arrested and has been remanded in judicial custody.
In the complaint, students alleged that the accused was staying in the sports room and had taken their pictures while they were changing dress. He had blackmailed them of sharing the pictures on WhatsApp groups and harassed them sexually.
Published 10 July 2024, 00:42 IST