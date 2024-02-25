Sports, cultural competitions for elected representatives to be held in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi on March 2

Mangaluru: MLC Manjunath Bhandari under the aegis of Grama Swaraj Trust has taken up initiatives to organise sports/cultural competitions —Hombelaku — for elected representatives and gram panchayat staff in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

These events will take place on March 2, at Sahyadri ground in Adyar.

In addition to sports meet, special training on government schemes will also be provided to elected representatives in the coming days, Bhandari told reporters.

Basavaraj Horatii, Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, and U T Khader, Speaker of the Assembly, will be participating in the programme.

Bhandari also mentioned that MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary had been organising sports meet for elected representatives in Kota for the last seven to eight years.

There had been a demand for such events from elected representatives from Dakshina Kannada as well, he added.