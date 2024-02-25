Sports, cultural competitions for elected representatives to be held in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi on March 2

Mangaluru: MLC Manjunath Bhandari under the aegis of Grama Swaraj Trust has taken up initiatives to organise sports/cultural competitions —Hombelaku — for elected representatives and gram panchayat staff in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.
These events will take place on March 2, at Sahyadri ground in Adyar.
In addition to sports meet, special training on government schemes will also be provided to elected representatives in the coming days, Bhandari told reporters.
Basavaraj Horatii, Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, and U T Khader, Speaker of the Assembly, will be participating in the programme.
Bhandari also mentioned that MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary had been organising sports meet for elected representatives in Kota for the last seven to eight years.
There had been a demand for such events from elected representatives from Dakshina Kannada as well, he added.
“I held talks with corporators, and elected representatives. I was also getting several issues from local elected representatives. Hence, I thought of the need to impart training to them. A total of 13 assembly constituencies come under my limits. Around 3,000 to 4,000 people are likely to take part in the sports, cultural competitions. The meet will begin at 9 am. The winners of best march past will get Rs 50,000, 25,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.
“We have also appealed sports department and Kannada and Culture department for grants. Along with sports even cultural events will also be held. Spot games will be held,” said the MLC.
The MLC said there will be individual and group competitions. The expenses of MLC's travel for these competitions will be borne by gram panchayats. All the winners will get cash prize and mementoes.
The MLC said that the Abdul Nazir Sab State Institute Of Rural Development is functioning at Mysuru. However, all the elected representatives do not undergo training there, he added.
Hence through the Trust, it has been decided to impart training for the gram panchayat members, the MLC said.
(Published 25 February 2024, 11:02 IST)