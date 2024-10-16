Sri Chamundeshwari Maha Rathotsava held atop Chamundi Hill grandly

<p>Mysuru: A sea of devotees flew to Chamundi Hill in Mysuru to witness Sri Chamundeshwari devi Maha Rathotsava held grandly on Wednesday morning.</p><p>Every year members of erstwhile royal family of Mysore launch the Rathotsava by offering puja, but this year due to 'Purudu' with the birth of second child to Trishka, wife of Mysore-Kodagu MP and scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysore, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Ayuda Puja day (last Friday), none of them were present. </p><p>However with Goddess Chamundeshwari being the Kuladevatha of erstwhile royal family, an archana was offered in the name of YKC Wadiyar before the launch of Rathotsava.</p><p>Chamundeshwari constituency MLA G T Devegowda, his wife Lalitha, Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Secretary M J Roopa and others participated in the puja. </p><p>Chief priest of Sri Chamundeshwari temple Shashishekar Dixit led the puja and rituals. Rathotsava was launched between 9.15 am to 9.45 am during an auspicious muhoortha. Amid the tunes of Mangala Vaadya, Utsava Murthy of Deity was taken in decorated Chariot (Ratha) around the temple. Cultural troupes including Veeragaase were part of the Rathotsava. </p><p>Theppotsava will be held on Friday evening.</p>