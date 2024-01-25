SSLC: Private candidates to write same papers as regulars at common centres

To prevent malpractices and to simplify the SSLC exam process, the Karnataka School Education and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has decided not to have separate question papers and examination centres for private candidates from this year.
Every year, on an average, 40,000 candidates register for SSLC exams privately (private fresh and private repeaters).
As explained by officials of the Board, during the 2023 board exams, the number of malpractice complaints against private candidates and centres was high.
“All these years, privately registered candidates used to be allotted separate examination centres as the question paper provided to them was different from that of fresh candidates. Considering the increase in the number of malpractice complaints at those centres, it has been decided to merge them with freshers,” a senior official of the Board said.
Merging private candidates with fresh candidates will reduce the burden on teachers and also on the Board, especially during evaluation.
“The merging of private candidates with freshers will reduce the burden of setting a separate question paper and making arrangements to evaluate them. As we are shifting to a three-exam system, it will be difficult to set separate question papers and arrange separate exam centres,” the official said.
With the merging of private candidates with freshers, the Board will conduct exams for them also for 80 marks like regular students. Later, the score will be calculated for 100 marks.
“This is already the practice at the PU level,” the official said.
Regular students will write the final exams for 80 marks as 20 marks will be for internal assessment.