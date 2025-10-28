Menu
Stage set for periodic bus fare hikes as Karnataka govt plans regulatory panel

The department has inserted Chapter 5A in the Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. The final notification was issued in the gazette on October 24.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 23:04 IST
Published 27 October 2025, 23:04 IST
