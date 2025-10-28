<p>Bengaluru: Paving the way for more frequent bus fare revisions, the Transport Department has notified the Karnataka Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Rules, 2025, to set up a Public Transport Fare Regulatory Committee (PTFRC) along the lines of the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC). </p>.<p>The department has inserted Chapter 5A in the Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. The final notification was issued in the gazette on October 24. </p>.<p>The committee, headed by a retired additional chief secretary or high court judge, will study the financial conditions of the state’s four Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) and suggest periodic fare revisions, surcharges and fees. </p>.Frequent breakdowns, fatal crashes | E-buses giving Bengaluru 'a bad name', says minister Ramalinga Reddy.<p>It will have a three-year term, meet at least once every three months and submit an annual report to the government and RTCs for tabling in the legislature between April 1 and December 31 every year. </p>.<p>Of the committee’s two members, one will be a retired principal secretary/secretary with legal qualifications and the other an industry or financial expert. </p>.<p>The managing director of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will serve as the member-secretary, collating data from RTCs, being their voice before the committee and managing the members’ administrative needs, including their pay and perks. </p>.<p>While the committee will do its own calculations before recommending the hike, sources indicated that the revision would be 2-3%, or up to 5%. It will consider costs of diesel, spare parts, maintenance, bus purchase and salaries before recommending the hikes. The committee members are expected to be nominated by the chief minister by year-end. </p>.<p>Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy had told <span class="italic">DH</span> earlier that the fares would be revised every two years, much like how the KERC revises power tariffs. </p>.<p>“A small increase every two years will not burden the public much. Periodic revisions will help RTCs remain sustainable,” he had said. </p>.<p>Reddy noted that bus fares are often not revised due to political consiserations. For instance, BMTC fares were revised in 2014 and then only in 2025. </p>