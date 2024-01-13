Karnataka approves 73 investment proposals worth over Rs 3,900 cr

The State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC), headed by the Industries Minister M B Patil, on Friday approved 73 projects cumulatively worth Rs 3,935.52 crore.
These projects are expected to generate 15,000 jobs in the state.
The proposals approved by the single window committee include a Rs 490.5 crore investment plan by the Bengaluru-based ETL Secure Space Limited and Rs 346.35 crore project by DhaSH PV Technologies Private Limited.
“The SLSWCC approved nine projects, the investment value of which is in excess of Rs 50 crore. The nine proposals, once realised, will draw a total investment of Rs 2,424.28 crore, with the potential to create 9,200 jobs.
As many as 59 new projects, the capital of which is in the Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore band, were also approved by the committee – these are expected to attract Rs 1,423.57 crore in investment, with the promise of generating employment opportunities for nearly 5,300 people,” the statement released by the Industries department stated. The minister claimed that the clearance of more than 70 projects at a single meeting was an indication of the efficiency that the single-window system had ushered in in the approval process.
Patil added that these projects would ensure equitable investment across the diverse regions of the state. “Many of the projects approved by the SLSWCC would be implemented in the North Karnataka districts,” he stated.