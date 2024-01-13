Karnataka approves 73 investment proposals worth over Rs 3,900 cr

As many as 59 new projects, the capital of which is in the Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore band, were also approved by the committee – these are expected to attract Rs 1,423.57 crore in investment, with the promise of generating employment opportunities for nearly 5,300 people,” the statement released by the Industries department stated. The minister claimed that the clearance of more than 70 projects at a single meeting was an indication of the efficiency that the single-window system had ushered in in the approval process.