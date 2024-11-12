Karnataka considering proposal for Muslim quota in government tenders

<p>Bengaluru: The Siddaramaiah administration is examining a proposal to provide reservation to Muslims in public contracts for construction (civil) works up to Rs 1 crore. </p>.<p>If the proposal is greenlighted, Karnataka will have a 47 per cent quota in government tenders.</p>.<p>Politically, this is being seen as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s push to consolidate the Ahinda (minorities, backward classes and Dalits) grouping. But a senior official said the government is positioning this as a move to empower these communities whose contractors are not well represented.</p>.<p>At present, Karnataka has reservation in civil works contracts for SC/STs (24 per cent) and OBC contractors belonging to Category-1 (4 per cent) and Category-2A (15 per cent). All of these total up to 43 per cent. </p>.Assembly Elections 2024: Congress flags to EC BJP's 'communal' ad on conspiracy to give SC/ST, OBC quotas to Muslims.<p>The demand to add Muslims under Category-2B with a reservation of 4 per cent is being examined, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, adding: “No decision has been made yet.”</p>.<p>During his first term in office, Siddaramaiah introduced reservation in contracts for SC/STs and earlier this year, two OBC categories got the same benefit.</p>.<p>Besta, Uppara and Dalit Christians are among 95 communities that come under Category-1; under Category-2A, there are Kurubas, Idigas and 100 other communities (Siddaramaiah is a Kuruba). </p>.<p>The government’s move to extend reservation in contracts to Categories 1 and 2A is said to have irked other contractors, especially the Vokkaligas and Lingayats. They are mounting pressure on the Karnataka State Contractors Association to convene a meeting and raise the matter with the government. </p>.<p><strong>Randomisation</strong></p>.<p>Reservation in contracts for SC/STs and two categories of OBCs will be implemented through a roster-based randomisation, according to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) L K Atheeq. </p>.<p>According to the order, an engineering division or the tender inviting authority will be considered as a unit. “When there are more than four works, they will be randomised and allotted based on the government’s roster system,” the order states.</p>.<p>For example, if there are four works, contractors belonging to SC, ST, Category-1 and Category-2A will get one each randomly. </p>.<p><strong>New demand</strong></p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Karnataka State SC/ST Contractors Association has asked Siddaramaiah to enhance the reservation limit in tenders from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore. The departments of social welfare and public works are said to have already agreed to this. Even this is under examination, sources in the finance department said. </p>.<p>Highlights - The tender pie SC/STs have 24 per cent reservation in civil works contracts. OBC contractors in Category-1 have 4 per cent and those in Category-2A enjoy 15 per cent reservation A source said the demand for Muslim quota in contracts is being examined but “no decision has been made yet” Move is being positioned as a way to empower communities whose contractors are not well represented Govt is implementing reservation in contracts for SC/STs and OBCs through a roster-based randomisation State SC/ST Contractors Association has asked Siddaramaiah to enhance the reservation limit in tenders from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore </p>