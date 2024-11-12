Home
Karnataka considering proposal for Muslim quota in government tenders

The Siddaramaiah administration is examining a proposal to provide reservation to Muslims in public contracts for construction (civil) works up to Rs 1 crore. 
Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 21:26 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 21:26 IST
