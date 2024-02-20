JOIN US
india

State Education Policy draft interim report before Siddaramaiah for finalisation

The sources said the chief minister had not recommended any changes to the draft.
Last Updated 19 February 2024, 22:00 IST

The draft interim report submitted by the State Education Policy Commission (SEPC) is before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for finalisation.

The draft interim report has recommended doing away with the four-year honours programme introduced under National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which was implemented at the higher education level during the tenure of previous BJP government.

According to sources, Siddaramaiah has circulated the draft report in his close circles of intellectuals for feedback. However, due to an unavoidable situation, the meeting scheduled with the chief minister and higher education department officials on Monday was postponed.



“We need to provide clarity about the four-year honours course in the interest of students who are in their third year. The draft interim report will soon be finalised and accepted,” said a senior official from the department.

(Published 19 February 2024, 22:00 IST)
KarnatakaSiddaramaiah

