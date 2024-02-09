State lost 26,000 acres of forests to encroachers in 9 years

Brijesh Kumar Dikshit, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force), said the department is working towards clearing encroachments. “In the last decade, we have evicted more forest encroachers than fresh encroachment cases. The legal process to be followed for eviction takes time and the government policy of rehabilitating small and marginal farmers has to be followed wherever possible. This sometimes results in a bit of delay,” he said. He conceded that one of the reasons for higher encroachment in “lesser green circles” is staff shortage.