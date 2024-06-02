State makes it compulsory for all private schools to register under RTE Act

The school education and literacy department has made it mandatory for private schools across all boards to register under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.
In a circular, the commissioner of school education has directed schools to get registered and to renew, if they have already registered.
It is mandatory for private unaided schools affiliated to various boards to register under the RTE Act.
The period of affiliation is valid for 5 years. “This is mainly to curb mushrooming of unauthorized schools,” said an official from the department.
As explained by the official, in case of violation of RTE Act by any of the schools, the department would initiate strict action against them.
The department has asked the deputy directors of districts to ensure that schools register under the RTE Act and to publish the list on the public portal.
Since the implementation of the RTE Act in the state, all private schools were allowed to register under its provisions.
“Till 2015, almost all private schools were registered under the Act. The registration and affiliation were continued by state curriculum schools. However, most of the central affiliated schools have stopped registration and renewal since 2015,” said the official.
D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, “the state government had implemented RTE quota in private schools and it was compulsory for private schools to register. But after 2015, the department neglected the registration and many central board schools have not registered under RTE. They used to get no objection certificate (NOC) from the department through the backdoor and ran the schools successfully without RTE affiliation. The department must take action against such schools.”
Providing 25% of free seats for economically and socially weaker section students is one part of the Act.
Published 01 June 2024, 22:28 IST