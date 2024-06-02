State makes it compulsory for all private schools to register under RTE Act

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, “the state government had implemented RTE quota in private schools and it was compulsory for private schools to register. But after 2015, the department neglected the registration and many central board schools have not registered under RTE. They used to get no objection certificate (NOC) from the department through the backdoor and ran the schools successfully without RTE affiliation. The department must take action against such schools.”