State moves division bench against HC order permitting racing, betting at BTC

The state government has moved the division bench challenging the interim order passed by the single-judge bench permitting on-course and off-course racing and betting activities at the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) premises.
The writ appeal was mentioned for an urgent hearing before a division bench headed by the Chief Justice N V Anjaria in the morning session on Thursday. The court said that the matter will be taken up on Friday.
On Tuesday, the single bench passed the interim order and stayed the government order, dated June 6, 2024, rejecting the representation filed by BTCL seeking licence to conduct on-course racing between June and August 2024.
The single bench had said that the interim order will be subject to the same terms and conditions of the licences issued in March 2024 by the state government, also subject to complying with the provisions of the Mysore Race Course Licensing Act, 1952 and Mysore Race Course Licensing Rules, 1952.
Published 20 June 2024, 23:26 IST