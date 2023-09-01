Karnataka risks losing crops as 61% of tanks have less than 50% water

Of the 3,673 tanks that come under the minor irrigation department, only 1,096 are filled above 50 per cent. By this time last year, 2,496 tanks were more than half-full.
According to data accessed by DH from the minor irrigation department, at present 2,243 (61 per cent of total) tanks have water storage of between 30 per cent to below 50 per cent of their capacity and 334 tanks have insignificant storage of less than 30 per cent capacity.
Crops at risk
The minor irrigation department is responsible for a command area of 21 lakh acres in the state, for supplying water to crops and depletion of storage in these tanks adversely affects standing crops in the command area.
“Most of these tanks are filled with water from dams, using lift irrigation facilities. But, data clearly shows that water levels in the reservoirs have depleted considerably,” a senior officer told DH.
The officer said that with more than 14 lakh borewells operating in state, efforts to recharge groundwater have not borne fruit.
Drought looms
“Despite scanty rainfall, 162 taluks in the state recorded a rise in groundwater levels. But easy availability of water has led people to draw more water in recent days. The state is on the verge of a severe drought if harsh remedial steps are not taken immediately,” sources said.
After a meeting of officials in the department, Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju said he had directed the officials to take immediate steps to fill tanks, to deal with the impending drought.
He said the government had instructed to carry out ground truthing survey to gather accurate information about the situation on the ground.
Drinking water priority
Records with the minor irrigation department show that the release of water for agriculture needs through sluice channels has been stopped, so as to maintain storage levels in tanks to meet drinking water needs in the days to come.