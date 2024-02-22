Stepping into Srirangapatna: More than a temple town

Driving all the way across the island, we reached the Delhi Gate. Although Michell suggests walking along the walls to reach the point where the British breached the fort walls, it was too overgrown with thorny shrubs and we decided to head back into the fort. Instead, we walked atop the ramparts to reach the Commemorative Obelisk standing proudly in the noon sun. It was commissioned in 1907 by Lord Curzon to mark the victory of the British over Tipu in 1799. This part of the fort offers great views of the river and I am sure it will be even more spectacular when the river is in full spate.