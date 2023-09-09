Stinging end to protest by Kolar MP, BJP workers

BJP MP S Muniswamy and scores of party workers were injured after they were stung by honeybees during a protest by the Raitha Morcha, in front of deputy commissioner’s office here on Friday.
A swarm of bees from a hive on the DC office building, disturbed by the noise at the protest site, attacked and stung the MP, a few Raitha Morcha workers, policemen and the journalists gathered at the protest site. The protesters were seen running on either lane of the highway to avoid getting stung by honeybees
“There are a couple of beehives on the ceiling of the district administration building. Disturbed by the high-pitch sloganeering during the protest, a swarm of honeybees attacked and stung the protesters. The injured were administered first aid,” MP Muniswamy told DH.
Meanwhile, a section of BJP leaders alleged that a few Congress workers threw stones at the hive to disrupt the protest.