Stir against teacher in Mangaluru: Parent alleges abuse in social media

A parent, who had taken part in a protest against a teacher at St Gerosa higher primary school recently, has filed a police complaint over abusive posts being shared on social media against her.
She has been receiving abusive calls from foreign countries too. The parent, identified as Kavitha, was removed from her job as temporary teacher at a school at Thokkottu here.
Based on Kavitha’s complaint, a case was registered at Kankanady town station.
An audio clip of a woman accusing the teacher at St Gerosa school (Sister Prabha) of insulting gods, goddesses and hurting sentiments of Hindus had gone viral on social media.
It was posted on social media that it was Kavitha who had recorded the clip, along with her photo and phone number, on February 15.
Kavitha was trolled on social media for having ‘instigated’ other parents to protest.
A man even posted a vulgar message against her, Kavitha said in her complaint.
On February 10, Kavitha had joined other parents staging a protest outside St Gerosa school and had issued statements against the teacher to the media.
Kavitha told reporters that the priest of the convent where she worked dialled her on Saturday and told the teacher that her services were no longer needed.
Akash Shankar, additional commissioner of department of school education and literacy, Kalaburagi division, who is inquiring into charges against Sister Prabha, visited the school on Tuesday and collected details of the incident from teachers.
The officer reportedly spoke to class VII students, where the incident occurred.
Sources said classes were being held as before and all parents were sending their children to school.
(Published 20 February 2024, 21:36 IST)