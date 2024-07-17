Strict action on hate speech; visit police stations daily: Karnataka DG&IGP to cops

Bengaluru: Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Alok Mohan has directed the state police to initiate strict action against those making hate speeches and provocative statements. The head of the state police force asked the officers to book such cases under relevant sections.
The order was issued to all police officers from the rank of Superintendents of Police (SP) in districts and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) in commissionerates and above.
Police officers and personnel were directed to patrol the public places in uniforms between 9 am and 11 am and 6 pm and 9 pm. The order notes that every SP or DCP should visit at least one police station in their jurisdiction every day. “During the visit, the officers should interact with the public and the staff and address their issues,” the order states.
Similarly, Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs), Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (DIGs) and additional commissioners of police in Bengaluru were directed to visit police stations every day to examine the day-to-day operations.
DCPs and SPs should immediately visit the spot for major crimes as soon as they receive the information, the order noted. The top cop also directed the officers to put a stop to organised crime.
Mohan, in his order, directed SPs, DCPs and other officers to visit schools and colleges and create awareness of the drug menace. “All personnel should be aware of the E-beat system and it should be implemented effectively,” the order noted.
The senior officer also directed his force to make sure no cases of eve teasing occur when schools and colleges begin and end and operate beats around the campuses of educational institutions to ensure no drug peddling takes place.
Officers were directed to ensure cases are registered under relevant sections once the complaint is received and action is initiated. In-charge officers were directed to deploy ‘decoys’ to ensure the order was followed.
“Emphasis should be placed on monitoring social media to curb fake news and where needed, suo motu action should be taken,” the order noted.
“Regular peace meetings and public interactions (janasamparka) should be held and immediate action should be initiated to trace missing women and girl children. Random and surprise inspections should be held in prisons by SPs and DCPs.”
Published 17 July 2024, 14:18 IST