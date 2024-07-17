Strict action on hate speech; visit police stations daily: Karnataka DG&IGP to cops

Police officers and personnel were directed to patrol the public places in uniforms between 9 am and 11 am and 6 pm and 9 pm. The order notes that every SP or DCP should visit at least one police station in their jurisdiction every day. “During the visit, the officers should interact with the public and the staff and address their issues,” the order states.

Similarly, Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs), Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (DIGs) and additional commissioners of police in Bengaluru were directed to visit police stations every day to examine the day-to-day operations.

DCPs and SPs should immediately visit the spot for major crimes as soon as they receive the information, the order noted. The top cop also directed the officers to put a stop to organised crime.

Mohan, in his order, directed SPs, DCPs and other officers to visit schools and colleges and create awareness of the drug menace. “All personnel should be aware of the E-beat system and it should be implemented effectively,” the order noted.

The senior officer also directed his force to make sure no cases of eve teasing occur when schools and colleges begin and end and operate beats around the campuses of educational institutions to ensure no drug peddling takes place.