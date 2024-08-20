Students warn of 'Mangalore University chalo' protest over marks card issue

“The digiLocker marks cards are not approved in foreign universities when the students apply for higher studies. Further, they are also considered as official marks cards when students go for an interview for jobs,” alleged Leena Madikeri, a student.

“Give value to the fee that we paid in the name of marks cards. After completing all the process for higher education in foreign university, the admission was cancelled after looking at the DigiLocker marks card without any marks on it. What is the value for having studied under Mangalore University for five years?” she asked.

“Even after passing the exams, the results uploaded in Unified University College Management System (UUCMS) have errors. It shows "pass" on the first day and " fail" on the following day due to technical errors. The government has directed the universities to upload the marks cards through DigiLocker and students have been asked to download it. However, on several occasions, incomplete marks cards are downloaded through DigiLocker,” said Zayan Deralakatte of NSUI Mangalore Constituency.

He said the DigiLocker marks card also claims that format may differ from the marks card issued by the concerned universities. Unfortunately, physical marks cards are not issued by the university. When the state government passes a rule on DigiLocker marks cards, it should be applicable to all colleges. Unfortunately, some of the private colleges continue to issue physical marks cards along with marks instead of grades.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof PL Dharma recently had said that marks cards can be downloaded from the DigiLocker facility as per the directions of the government. All the marks scored by a student are given to the National Academic Depository (NAD) for updating it in digiLocker. However, there are complaints that databases sent by the Universities are not getting updated. Further, under National Education Policy (NEP), no marks are printed in the marks card. The students are given only grades.