Suraj Revanna case: Man who filed plaint against first victim says he was abused too

Hassan: A second case of sexual abuse has been lodged against MLC Dr Suraj Revanna at Holenarsipur rural police station on Tuesday.
With this, there is a twist to Dr Suraj’s case, as it has been lodged by one of his close confidantes.
It was the same man who had lodged a complaint against the first victim from Arkalgud taluk on June 21, alleging that he blackmailed Dr Suraj, demanding money and threatened to file a sexual abuse case if he fails to pay the amount.
The man lodged a complaint on Tuesday, alleging that he was also sexually abused by Dr Suraj, during Covid-19 lockdown four years ago.
The complaint states that the incident occurred at the Gannikada farmhouse. "I was upset over the incident. I was not able to share this with anyone. Thus, I remained quiet, as Dr Suraj belongs to an influential family," the complaint states.
A case has been registered against Suraj under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 377 (unnatural offences), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.
Besides, he alleged in the complaint that Suraj exerted pressure on him to lodge a blackmail complaint against the first victim.
"On June 21, Dr Suraj's aides took me to Holenarsipur police station and forcibly made me sign the complaint," the second complainant said.
It said that he and the first victim worked together and knew each other.
"The Arkalgud man alleged that he was sexually abused by Dr Suraj on June 16. I brought this to the notice of Dr Suraj. He said he will send Rs 1 crore with his close aide and told me to convince the man for a compromise, promising money. Later, they took me to the farmhouse and made me call the first victim and talk to him, to make it look as though he demanded money. Suraj recorded the conversation on his mobile phone," the second complainant said.
After this, they forced me to lodge a blackmail complaint against the Arkalgud man.
"When I resisted, they took me to the farmhouse and sent a complaint from my mobile phone to the police, through WhatsApp and email. Later, they took me to Holenarsipur police station and made me lodge a complaint," the second complainant said.
Published 26 June 2024, 21:40 IST