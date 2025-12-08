SUV gutted after crash on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

<p>An SUV went up in flames after crashing into a milk tanker on the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway near Ramanagara on Sunday morning, police said. </p>.<p>The accident led to a massive traffic jam on the busy stretch. </p>.Undertrials assault prison staff in Karnataka's Karwar.<p>Police investigations revealed that the SUV — a Renault Duster — crashed into the tanker while attempting to overtake it near Sangabasavanadoddi. A family of three was inside when the engine caught fire. </p>.<p>The driver and the passengers managed to jump out with minor injuries as the car went up in flames. </p>.<p>Fire and rescue workers doused the flames and cleared the SUV. The injured are being treated in hospital. </p>.<p>Ramanagara traffic police are probing the incident. </p>