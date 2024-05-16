Taluk hospital in HD Kote battles water and power shortages

The state BJP, which shared a video of this on X said, “Government hospitals are suffering due to the neglect by the Congress-led government in the state. Dialysis patients are suffering as there is no water or power in HD Kote government hospital. The Health department and the Health Minister, who should ensure that adequate infrastructure and facilities are available in hospitals, are in a slumber. Thus, the patients are made to suffer”.

The District Health Officer Dr Kumaraswamy said due to high intensity winds and rainfall over the past few days, there was power disruption up to 24 hours and thus water could not be pumped to the over head tanks of the hospital for a couple of days.

“Besides, the water source for the hospital is on the premises of the adjacent Government High School, as the borewells - drilled on the hospital premises - failed. Now, the hospital staff have taken all measures to take good care of the patients, including those undergoing dialysis,” he added.