Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Technical glitches, poor connectivity hamper survey

Only 7,263 of 5.25 lakh households surveyed in three days
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 16:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 16:23 IST
Karnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us