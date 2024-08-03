Tejasvi Surya calls Siddaramaiah dispensation 'lame-duck government', says time for CM to resign

His statements came as the saffron party in Karnataka has taken out a padyatra along with their NDA partners JD(S) from Bengaluru to Mysuru from August 3 to August 10 to protest the alleged fraudulent allotment of sites by MUDA.

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has been accused of irregularities in allotting sites which have led to land losses worth crores. This has allegedly benefitted Siddaramaiah's wife.

In the MUDA 'scam', it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA.

BJP leaders have claimed that the MUDA "scam" is of the magnitude of Rs 4000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.