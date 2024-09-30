Temples should be handed over to Hindus, says Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat

<p>Mangaluru: "All temples, including Tirupati Temple, should be handed over to Hindus," insisted RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat while responding to the Tirupati Laddu controversy.</p><p>"When the British government was in power, it took control of all temples to loot their wealth. But Muslims were allowed to manage mosques and Christians were allowed to manage churches. But why has the government taken control of Hindu temples?" he asked.</p>.Tirupati laddu row | 'At least Gods should be kept away from politics': SC comes down heavily on Andhra CM.<p>"You have taken over lands of temples by bringing them under government control. You have taken away offerings made by devotees and now you are even interfering with temple prasadam. Thus the time has come to hand over Tirupati Temple to Hindus,' he stressed.</p><p>If the government does not fulfill our demands, we will take to the streets and launch a protest," he warned. "The state government is attempting to include Muslims in the temple administration boards. If that happens, will you include Hindus in mosque administration boards? Will you include Hindus in Christian administration boards?" Prabhakar Bhat asked.</p><p>He also accused the government of using money from temple donation boxes for other purposes other than for welfare of Hindus. At the Mahisha Dasara celebrations in Mysuru, Bhat condemned Prof Bhagawan and said; “Demons worship demons.”</p>