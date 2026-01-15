<p>The progressive vision that defined Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV’s reign was shaped by his education. Trained from a young age under an exclusive royal tutoring system, the future ruler of Mysore was exposed to both Indian traditions and Western administrative practices, as well as the etiquette and manners of contemporary royal courts.</p>.<p>Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV who ruled over the princely state of Mysore from 1902 to 1940 was not only benevolent, but also progressive. His reign saw the emergence of democratic spirits which later influenced the introduction of constitutional reforms in stages and gave space to political movements. </p>.US tech majors Apple, Amazon, Cisco, Meta jointly oppose Reliance Jio-Vodafone Idea on 6 GHz band spectrum.<p>Under his leadership, Mysore became industrially advanced with initiatives in public health and sanitation, transport and communication, rural electrification, and cottage and small-scale industries. Agriculture, irrigation, cooperative institutions and banking received sustained support while general, technical and adult education was also prioritised.</p>.<p>Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV was born in 1884 to Maharaja Chamaraja Wadiyar X and Maharani Vani Vilas Sannidhana. When Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV was around seven, the royal family had detailed deliberations on formal schooling and thus it was decided that Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV and his younger brother, Kanteerava Narasimharaja Wadiyar should receive a carefully structured and meticulous education encompassing religious, academic and martial training. </p>.<p>An exclusive school to cater to the royal family and the children of the officers at their service, was established for the purpose, and teachers, known for their scholarship, were recruited. Some of them were distinguished linguists. The entire system was placed under the direct supervision of S M Fraser, an officer of the Imperial Civil Service, who served as tutor and governor to the Maharaja. The objective of this private tutoring system was not merely academic excellence but the careful grooming of future rulers, equipping them to meet the administrative and political challenges of the time. </p>.<p>Records at the Karnataka State Archives, Mysuru, shed light on this educational system. Five surviving ‘annual progress reports’ submitted by Fraser to the Residency in Bengaluru, offer some rare and interesting insights into Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s academic routine and academic progress. </p>.<p>Each annual report concludes with appendices detailing holidays, daily schedules, games, timetables, class marks, half-yearly results and the annual Dasara examination progress card. They record the monthly academic progress of Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV and his classmates, as well as that of his younger brother and his peers, who had similar yet separate training sessions. It also lists subjects taught and the names of instructors. Particularly noteworthy are the statistics on the total number of classes held and the days the young prince was absent due to rituals, travel and other obligations.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Routine at school</p>.<p>While in the school, his daily routine began at 9.30 am. He studied English, mathematics, including algebra and geometry, history, political economy, geography, and science, along with his peers Mirja M Ismail, Ali Khan T S, Lakshmikantharaja Urs M and others. His reading included the <span class="italic"><em>Panchatantra</em></span> and <span class="italic"><em>Hasan Angelina</em></span>, an Urdu novel. Physical training formed an essential component of his education, with instruction in polo, gymnastics, physical drill, tennis and horse riding. Before retiring for the night, he read English newspapers with the assistance of an assistant tutor on night duty. A drawing teacher, a riding master and an Aide-de-Camp were part of his learning routine.</p>.<p>In his assessments, Fraser observed that ‘His Highness’ worked conscientiously, though he did not particularly enjoy reading books and lacked uniform excellence across all subjects. Several scholars have observed that this rigorous and structured tutoring played a key role in shaping Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV into an able administrator. In 1902, upon attaining majority, he assumed full powers as Maharaja. The lessons learnt at the Royal School would later manifest in his visionary governance and progressive reforms. </p>