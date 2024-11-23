There won't be multiple doors in BJP soon, says Vijayendra

<p>New Delhi: Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Friday said there will be only one door in the BJP state unit by next month as the “remaining” doors will be closed.</p>.<p>He, however, said, “There is no factionalism in the state unit.”</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here, Vijayendra said, “Though a few leaders claim that they are holding separate meetings, it will be temporary. By next month, everything will be alright. There will not be multiple doors in the BJP and only one door will be there.” </p>.BSY wants to make Vijayendra CM; BJP leaders lying: Siddaramaiah.<p>Vijayendra was in the city to attend a meeting convened by the party’s national president J P Nadda on membership drive.</p>.<p>Rejecting speculation that he came to meet the party leaders to complain against the rebel leaders, including Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, he said, “I don’t want to complain against anybody.”</p>.<p>“I always take all senior leaders into confidence before launching the party’s programmes. Even during the protest on the Waqf issue also, all leaders were with me,” he said. </p>.<p>To a question whether the Yatnal faction complained against him, Vijayendra said, “I can’t prevent anybody from complaining.” </p>.<p>Criticising the ruling Congress’ move to cancel BPL cards, he said the government is targeting BPL cardholders to reduce expenditure on five guarantee schemes. This is a very dangerous development, he remarked. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that former chief minister B S Yediyurappa has made his son B Y Vijayendra the state BJP president with the plan of making him the chief minister. </p>