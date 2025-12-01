<p>Mangaluru: Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai said that the finance department has approved the construction of a 300-bed hospital in the city through the medical education department for the medical college, which the government announced in its 2025-26 Budget.</p><p>The finance department gave its approval on November 27, he told media in Puttur, adding that land has already been reserved for the medical college construction. </p>.PM Modi praises Puttur’s Gramajanya Farmers’ Producer Company in Mann Ki Baat.<p>He said a detailed project report (DPR) for the new hospital, as a part of the establishment of a medical college, will be ready within 45 days.</p><p>The tender process for the construction of the hospital in Puttur will be completed within two months. After the tender process is completed, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will lay the foundation stone for the whole project, he added. </p><p>"An estimate of Rs 1,000 crore has been made in the budget for the medical college. We have appealed to the state government to implement the project in Bannur of Puttur. We had also demanded that the work on the hospital building should be taken up through the medical education department and not through the health and family welfare department. When the work is taken up through the medical education department, then the process of establishing a medical college will be easy," Ashok Kumar said.</p><p>The MLA said work on setting up labs, operation theatres, and other facilities needs to be taken up as per the guidelines of the Medical Council of India.</p><p>He said the Opposition party leaders had doubted the establishment of the government medical college in Puttur. But the government has fulfilled its promise by approving the proposal, he said.</p><p>"When they were in power, they couldn't take up the initiative of establishing a medical college in Puttur. With the finance department giving its approval for the project, the Opposition party leaders should stop mocking and criticising. The Chief Minister has kept his promise of starting a medical college in Puttur," he claimed. </p>