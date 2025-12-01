<p>The United States has the highest number of women in jail, exceeding 174,607, and ranks first.</p>.<p>China holds the second position, reporting 145,000 female inmates.</p>.<p>The third spot on the list is occupied by Thailand, which has 33,057 female prisoners.</p>.<p>With 50,441 female prisoners, Brazil is positioned fourth on the list.</p>.<p>Russia had 39,153 female prisoners and ranks fifth on the list.</p>.<p>With a figure of 23,772 female prisoners, India ranks sixth worldwide.</p>.<p>The Philippines holds the seventh position for the number of female inmates, totalling 17,121.</p>.<p>Turkey has the world's eighth-largest female prisoner population, with 16,581 prisoners.</p>.<p>Ninth on the list is Vietnam with 15,152 women prisoners.</p>.<p>With a female inmate population of 13,841, Mexico takes the tenth and final spot on the top ten list.</p>