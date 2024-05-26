Three-day synchronised elephant population estimation in 10 Forest divisions concludes in Karnataka

A three-day synchronised elephant population estimation, taken up in 10 Forest divisions of Karnataka, located on interstate boundary with Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, concluded on Saturday.
On the third day, waterhole direct count exercise (with photographic evidence) was taken up. The waterholes, salt licks or open areas, with maximum use by elephants were identified.
A fixed-point observation was undertaken for elephants from 6 am to 6 pm at these locations.
The size of the herd, age and gender of the individuals were recorded, along with photographs of the individuals or groups. This data is used to assess the age and sex distribution (demography) of the elephant population.
On Friday, they took up ‘Line transects exercise’. The lines for transect to walk (2 km each for each line) were marked across the division.
The staff walked the transect lines and recorded the data about elephant dung piles on either side of the lines. The perpendicular distance of the dung piles from the lines and the freshness of the dung piles (less than 24 hours, more than 24 hours) were recorded.
Now, the data generated on three days shall be compiled and analysed, using statistical methods, with the help of scientists from Bengaluru-based IISc. After the analysis, population estimation shall be obtained, for all the four states, for the areas on the boundaries, officials said.
The exercise was conducted in 65 forest ranges and 563 beats of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, MM Hills Wildlife, BRT Tiger Reserve, Bannerghatta National Park, Madikeri Territorial, Madikeri Wildlife and Virajpet, Cauvery Wildlife and Kolar. They engaged 1,689 personnel for the exercise. In the wake of the present human-elephant conflict cases and the elephant movement across the landscape of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, an inter-state coordination committee (ICC) was set up by Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
An ICC charter was signed by the forest ministers of Karnataka, Kerala and senior forest officials of Tamil Nadu in Bandipur National Park on March 10, 2024.
The charter mandated a synchronised population estimation that would provide valuable insights into population dynamics and potential conflict scenarios, which can help in management of the conflict in a holistic manner. Hence, this exercise was taken up, to design the conflict management strategies, officials said.
Elephants found during the waterhole direct count exercise. Photos by special arrangement
Published 26 May 2024, 02:32 IST