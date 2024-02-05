Three women labourers among five killed in separate accidents

Five people, including three women labourers, killed in two separate accidents in the district on Sunday.
Three women farm labourers died on the spot after they came under a sugarcane-laden tractor trolley near Shedbal in Kagwad taluk.
The accident occurred when the labourers were walking back home after
harvesting jowar crop at a farm.
While Malavva Raosab Ainapur (65), Champa Lakkappa Talakatti (45) and Bharati Satyappa Ghatge (42) died on the spot, Shekavva Narasappa Narasai (45) suffered grievous injuries and was shifted to a hospital in Miraj.
Kagwad MLA Raju Kage visited the spot and assured the families of the deceased workers of compensation. The traffic on Miraj-Jamkhandi highway was affected for hours after the accident.
Head-on collision
Two youths were killed in a head-on collision between a bike and a Jeep at Bhandargali village in Khanapur taluk.
The deceased Ramling Mutgekar (20) and Hanumant Patil (19), both natives of Bekawad village and aspirants to join Indian Army, were going to Nandihalli near Belagavi for a training for the same, the police said.