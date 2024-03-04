3 youths feared drowned in Mangaluru's Panambur beach

Mangaluru: Three youths were feared drowned in Arabian Sea off Panambur beach on Sunday evening.
The trio, part of a five-member group, had come to the beach to witness the Panambur beach utsav.
According to police, Milan (20), a delivery boy, Likith (18), a I PU student, and Nagaraj (24), a supervisor with a company at Baikampady, had ventured into the rough sea for a swim and went missing.
All three are residents of Porkody. The authorities have launched a search operation for the three youths.
