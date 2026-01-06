<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst the mystery over the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold row deepening, irregularities in the sale of ghee prasada at the hill shrine has come under probe.</p><p>The vigilance wing of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the temple, has found a shortage in the revenue from the sale of ghee through the temple counter.</p>.More gold from Sabarimala temple stolen, says SIT.<p>While there were reports that there was a shortage of around 16,000 packets of ghee worth Rs 16 lakh, TDB sources told DH that the vigilance wing's inquiry was still progressing.</p><p>TDB president K Jayakumar maintained that any major irregularities with regard to ghee sale did not come to his notice.</p><p>According to sources, the fresh irregularity was found in the sale of ghee prasada in packets to the devotees through the temple counters during the ongoing pilgrimage season. There was a discrepancies in the funds and the total packets sold. </p><p>The Sabarimala gold row has already caused much damage to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala as CPI(M) leaders were already arrested in the case and a former minister and some other LDF leaders are also under the scanner. </p><p>The mystery over the gold row was also deepening with a suspected antique smuggler also coming under the purview of the probe.</p><p>The Congress-led United Democratic Front, which is already believed to have benefited from the Sabarimala issue in the recent local body election, is now planning to raise it as a major subject in the campaign for the coming assembly elections. The BJP is also trying to cash in on the Sabarimala issue by organising demonstrations.</p><p>For these reasons, the irregularities over ghee sale could further fuel the political attack against the LDF government.</p>