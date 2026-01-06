<p>Bengaluru: The passport office located at Koramangala received a bomb threat email on Tuesday morning, triggering security checks by the police and bomb disposal squads at the office and also at the Passport Seva Kendra located on Lalbagh Road. </p><p>A senior police officer said the threat email was received at the Koramangala head office around 8.55 am, claiming that an improvised explosive device (IED) would be detonated and asking authorities to vacate the office premises before 1.55 pm.</p><p>Passport office staff immediately alerted the police. Teams from the Koramangala and Wilson Garden police stations, along with the bomb disposal squad, rushed to the Koramangala and Lalbagh Road offices and conducted thorough searches.</p><p>“No suspicious or explosive materials were found during the inspection and the threat turned out to be a hoax," the police said.</p><p>Based on a complaint filed by the Passport Officer, the Koramangala police registered a case and are investigating the source of the email threat.</p>