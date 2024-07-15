Home
Tiger sighted, fear among people in Kollegal village

The picture of the tiger, captured on the mobile phone, went viral on social media.
DHNS
Last Updated : 15 July 2024, 01:06 IST

A tiger was spotted at Siddeshwara Betta at Hondarabalu creating panic among the residents of the village in Kollegal taluk, Chamarajanagar district.

A leopard had attacked and killed around 15 lambs which were left for grazing at the same place around 15 days ago.

The Forest department placed a cage, captured the leopard and released it into a forest. Now, with the sighting of a tiger, the villagers are even fearing to come out of their houses and to venture out alone. Measures should be taken to capture it immediately, they urged.

Published 15 July 2024, 01:06 IST
