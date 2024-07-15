Tiger sighted, fear among people in Kollegal village

A tiger was spotted at Siddeshwara Betta at Hondarabalu creating panic among the residents of the village in Kollegal taluk, Chamarajanagar district.
A leopard had attacked and killed around 15 lambs which were left for grazing at the same place around 15 days ago.
The Forest department placed a cage, captured the leopard and released it into a forest. Now, with the sighting of a tiger, the villagers are even fearing to come out of their houses and to venture out alone. Measures should be taken to capture it immediately, they urged.
The picture of the tiger, captured on the mobile phone, went viral on social media.
Published 15 July 2024, 01:06 IST