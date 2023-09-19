Tiger, suspected to have killed a boy rescued in Mysuru

The Forest department personnel have rescued an eight-year-old male tiger, by tranquilising it, in H D Kote taluk, Mysuru district, on Tuesday night.

It is suspected that it might be the same tiger that had killed an eight-year-old boy Charan Nayak, at Kallahatti village, coming under Metikuppe wildlife range, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve limits, on September 4, when he was with his parents on the field.