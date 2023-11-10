JOIN US
india
karnataka

Tipu Jayanti: Prohibitory orders in Srirangapatna, Mandya

Tahsildar Parashuram Sattageri has announced prohibitory orders from 6 am to 11 pm on Friday.
Last Updated 10 November 2023, 15:44 IST

Mysuru: With Tipu Wakf Board observing Tipu Jayanti on Friday (November 10), the district administration has implemented prohibitory orders in Srirangapatna, as a precautionary measure.

Tahsildar Parashuram Sattageri has announced prohibitory orders  from 6 am to 11 pm on Friday. 

As the Wakf Board had made preparations to observe Tipu Jayanti, at his tomb Gumbaz, in Srirangapatna, there were possibilities for thousands of people to participate in the event. Hence, the authorities have enforced prohibitory orders in Srirangapatna town as a preventive measure. Police security has beefed up in the town.

Any kind of procession, protest, meeting and programmes, rally, bursting of crackers, moving in groups have been banned, according to the authorities.

Mysuru Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait, visited Tipu's tomb and offered prayers, on Friday morning.

The previous BJP government had cancelled Tipu jayanti celebrations in 2019.

(Published 10 November 2023, 15:44 IST)
