To eat or not to eat 'Naati koli'! CM Siddaramaiah, R Ashoka's lively banter on country chicken

The banter began when Siddaramaiah casually asked Ashoka why he had lost weight. “I have given up eating naati koli, sir,” Ashoka replied.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 15:14 IST
Published 08 December 2025, 15:14 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahDK ShivakumarR Ashoka

