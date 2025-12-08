To eat or not to eat 'Naati koli'! CM Siddaramaiah, R Ashoka's lively banter on country chicken

<p>Belagavi: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> and Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka were engaged in a lively banter on Monday over the topic of Naati koli (country chicken) at the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi.</p><p>The banter began when Siddaramaiah casually asked Ashoka why he had lost weight. “I have given up eating naati koli, sir,” Ashoka replied. </p><p>“You shouldn't give it up. You need to eat, I say,” the CM quipped, to which Ashoka said: “If I do, they will club me with you.”</p>.Power 'sharing': Siddaramaiah to back Parameshwara for CM job if party demands change.<p>Ashoka’s comments were a veiled reference to the chief minister’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/nati-koli-saaru-idlis-on-siddaramaiahs-breakfast-menu-at-dk-shivakumars-residence-3817135">breakfast meeting with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar</a> on December 02 at the latter’s residence, where he took idli with naati koli sambar.</p><p>After the breakfast, Ashoka had taken offence to Siddaramaiah consuming non-veg on Hanuma Jayanti.</p>