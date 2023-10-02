Took every possible step to protect Karnataka’s interest in Cauvery issue, says D K Shivakumar

Maintaining that the state government is committed to protect the interests of the farmers, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday asserted that the government has already filed a revision petition before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to seek reprieve from releasing water to Tamil Nadu.
He was speaking to reporters after the launch of former chief minister S M Krishna’s biography - ‘Nelada Siri’ (Earthy Richness) in Kannada - authored by Jagadish Koppa in the city. Shivakumar said that the state government had taken every possible step to protect the state’s interests with regard to Cauvery issue.
“We held a detailed meeting with legal luminaries to chalk out strategies to defend the Cauvery case. As per the outcome of this meeting, we filed a revision petition at the CWMA first and based on the outcome of this petition, we will also approach the Supreme Court,” he said.
Expressing happiness over rain in Cauvery catchment area, Shivakumar, who also holds water resource portfolio, said that nearly 6,000 to 6,500 cusec of water was reaching Biligundlu (measuring point) due to seepage as well as rain in and around Bengaluru and below Mandya district.
“Inflow in other reservoirs has also gone up to 15,000 cusec due to rain in Kodagu and other catchment areas which is helping our reservoirs to get water. People must pray to rain God for more rain in the state, so that the state’s reservoirs are filled,” he said.