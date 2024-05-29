Top officials meet Karnataka Governor on bills pending assent

Bengaluru: Top government officials on Tuesday met Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot to clear doubts about three bills awaiting his assent.
One of the bills is said to be dealing with premium floor area ratio (FAR) that allows construction of higher floors.
While the legislature passed the bill long ago, the governor has not given his assent to it. The delay prompted the government to frame new rules under an existing law to promote vertical growth in the real estate sector.
Members of the delegation that met the governor included Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, Urban Development Department Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh and Law Department's Principal Secretary GS Sangreshi.
There is no information about the two other bills that were discussed. Neither the government nor the governor's office released any statement.
