Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Tourism falters in Belagavi district as basic facilities fall short

Officials plan circuits, cable car project to revive interest
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 16:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 16:43 IST
Karnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us