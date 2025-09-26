Tourism falters in Belagavi district as basic facilities fall short

<p>Belagavi: The Karnataka Tourism Department, in its 2024–2029 policy, has identified 101 tourist sites in Belagavi district in a bid to boost tourism. However, a lack of infrastructure and basic facilities continues to hinder the district’s potential to attract and retain visitors.</p><p>As per official records, 98 destinations had been identified until 2024, and three more have been recently added: the Kalagudi Temple at Vakkund in Bailhongal, the Raibag Palace, and the Kalika Bhuvaneshwar Temple at Koligudda in Raibag.</p><p>Despite the district’s rich historical and natural heritage, tourist footfalls have declined from 3.5 crore in 2023 to around 3.09 crore in 2024, indicating that poor infrastructure may be taking a toll on tourism.</p><p><strong>Iconic sites but poor facilities</strong></p><p>The district is home to several major religious and natural sites including the Renuka Yallamma Temple at Yallamanagudda, Satyamma Temple at Jogulbhavi in Savadatti, Mayakka Devi Temple at Chinchali, Gokak Falls, Godachinmalki Falls, Kittur Fort, Sangolli Rayanna’s Tomb at Nandgad, and the Kittur Rani Channamma Mini Zoo at Bhutaramanahatti.</p><p>While these places draw lakhs of pilgrims and tourists every year, road connectivity, accommodation, drinking water, and sanitation remain serious issues. At Savadatti, for instance, the road leading to Yallamma Temple from Ugargol village is riddled with potholes, making the journey challenging for devotees.</p><p>Moreover, bus connectivity is inadequate, and tourist guides are often unavailable, leaving visitors without sufficient information about the cultural or historical significance of the sites they visit. Hotels, eateries, and Yatri Nivas are also lacking in several areas.</p><p><strong>Plans and promises</strong></p><p>Tourism Department Deputy Director Sadashiv Badiger stated that tourism circuits have been proposed to interconnect major attractions. One such circuit includes Gokak Falls, Godachinmalki Falls, Dhupdal Bird Sanctuary, Arabhavi Mutt, and Hidkal Dam. Another circuit links Kakati, Kittur, Sangolli, and Nandgad.</p><p>He added that Rs 1.75 crore has been sanctioned for Yatri Nivas and other infrastructure at Sogal, and a drone survey has been completed for a proposed cable car project at Gokak Falls. “We currently have 45 tourist guides, and more will be deployed based on demand. Training for new guides is underway,” he said.</p><p>Tourism Department Joint Director Soumya Bapat said that infrastructure work is ongoing at Yallammanagudda and Gokak Falls, with plans to expand such work to other locations in the district.</p><p><strong>Call for improvements</strong></p><p>Local voices have also called for attention. Social activist C K Makked from Vakkund welcomed the inclusion of the Kalagudi Temple, situated on the banks of the Malaprabha River, in the tourism list. He urged the government to construct a hanging bridge across the river to provide year-round access to a nearby Dargah, enhancing the area’s tourism appeal. </p><p>Theatre artist Zakir Nadaf from Savadatti expressed concern over the neglect of Ratta’s Fort in Savadatti, which has been a popular location for film shoots and theatre productions. “The fort’s walls are crumbling, and even the once well-maintained model park has dried up,” he said, urging for its preservation.</p><p>Belagavi, with its mix of heritage sites, waterfalls, temples, and wildlife, has immense potential to become a major tourism hub. However, without significant improvements in connectivity, amenities, maintenance, and guided experiences, the newly framed tourism policy may fail to yield the expected results in this border district.</p>