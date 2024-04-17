Towering feats of ‘Karnatakada Kulla’: Industry mourns Dwarakish’s death

The Kannada film industry lost one of its illustrious achievers with the death of veteran Kannada actor, director and producer Dwarakish on Tuesday morning.
A melancholic mood surrounded his residence at Gulimangala, where he lived for the past three years after moving out of his home in HSR Layout.
Industry professionals, co-actors and filmmakers gathered at his house to pay their last respects. Actors Darshan, Srinath, Sundar Raj, Meghana Raj and music composer Guru Kiran were present.
Film producer and former president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce Sa Ra Govindu said that the film theatres in Bengaluru and across Karnataka would not screen the morning shows to mourn the death of Dwarakish on Wednesday. Both single-screen and multiplex theatres have agreed to this, he said.
“Dwarakish has been with the Kannada film industry all through its highs and lows and has significantly contributed to the industry’s growth,” he added.
Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce N M Suresh said the chamber office would be closed on Wednesday as a mark of respect to Dwarakish.
“Dwarakish was always against the idea of halting the shooting of films, irrespective of the situation. But we request the producers to halt shooting in and around Bengaluru until the funeral services are over,” he said.
Fondly known as ‘Karnatakada Kulla,’ Dwarakish had created his own MGM-style opening for his productions, which had a huge fan following.
More known for his comic roles, Dwarakish acted in hundreds of films. He had produced 50 films and directed 20 films. His mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at Ravindra Kalakshetra from 7.30 am to 10.30 am on Wednesday. The cremation will take place at
Chamarajpet.
(Published 16 April 2024, 21:06 IST)