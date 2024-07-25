Transfers of PU lecturers happening in violation of norms, claim MLCs

Bengaluru: Members, cutting across party lines, in the legislative Council on Wednesday urged the government to put an immediate stop to the counselling process currently under way to transfer additional teachers at pre-university (PU) colleges.

Initiating the debate on the issue in the Council, Congress member Puttanna said that the counselling process was ignoring the generally accepted norm that lecturers above 50 years would not be classified under the ‘excess teachers’ category, thereby excluding them from the process.

The counselling process, however, resumed on Wednesday.