Transport Department cracks down on vehicles registered outside Karnataka

During inspections in Belagavi and Kalaburagi divisions, 162 such vehicles were seized and about Rs 8 crore was collected in fines.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 13:44 IST
Published 28 November 2025, 13:44 IST
Karnataka Newstransport department

