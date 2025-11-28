<p>Dharwad: The Transport Department officials have initiated a crackdown on vehicles having registration numbers of states other than Karnataka to address irregularities and ensure compliance with territorial vehicle laws. They have launched a drive to seize the vehicles registered in Puducherry and other states but operating within the regional jurisdiction.</p><p>Informing this to media persons, Transport Department Additional Commissioner K T Halaswamy said that Puducherry and other state-registered vehicles being used in Karnataka without paying state taxes are being seized in the twin-cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and other regions. During inspections in Belagavi and Kalaburagi divisions, 162 such vehicles were seized and about Rs 8 crore was collected in fines, he said.</p>.Karnataka urges PM Modi to intervene as maize, green gram prices crash.<p><strong>12 vehicles seized</strong></p><p>In a special operation in the Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities, 12 Puducherry-registered vehicles were seized, and fines amounting to Rs 1.50 crore have been collected.</p><p>Halaswamy explained that Puducherry, being a Union Territory, has significantly lower vehicle tax rates. Hence, many Karnataka residents knowingly or unknowingly register high-value vehicles there and use them in Karnataka, which is illegal. The department is intensifying its enforcement against such violations, he said.</p><p><strong>School vehicles</strong></p><p>Between January 2025 and October 2025, as many as 3,902 cases were registered for carrying more students than legally permitted capacity in school vehicles. He warned that school vehicles must not be operated illegally.</p><p>To prevent accidents, reflective cloth banners are being distributed free of cost to tractors coming for registration, particularly those used for sugarcane and agricultural purposes.</p><p>Tractor-trailers used for transporting sugarcane usually lack any reflective markings on the rear, causing accidents. This measure is being implemented to address the issue, he said.</p><p><strong>50% concession</strong></p><p>The state government has issued a notification offering 50% concession on pending fines imposed for various traffic rule violations. This discount applies to cases registered between 1991–92 and 2019–20.</p><p>Vehicle owners must make use of this opportunity by paying the discounted fine between November 21 and December 12.</p><p>There are over 3,051 cases pending in Hubballi-Dharwad, 11,557 cases in Belagavi division and 7,473 cases in Kalaburagi division. A total of 18,000 cases are pending, he said.</p>