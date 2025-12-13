<p>Former Khanapur MLA Dr Anjali Nimbalkar saved the life of an American woman who suddenly fell ill while travelling on a plane. The incident took place on a flight from Goa to Delhi.</p><p>Nimbalkar, who is the AICC Secretary I/c Goa, attended to the lady in the emergency situation and saved her life.</p><p>As soon as the flight took off from Goa, the American woman started shivering and fainted. The situation escalated quickly as she lost her pulse as well.</p><p>Anjali quickly responded to the situation and exercised cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to revive the woman.</p>.Army jawan administers CPR to infant on speeding train, saves life.<p>Although after half an hour the woman collapsed again, Nimbalkar's efforts brought the situation under control again.</p><p>Later, Nimbalkar looked after the woman throughout the flight standing next to her. She also ensured that an ambulance was called to the tarmac to aid the patient. As the flight landed in Delhi, she ensured the immediate transportation of the patient to hospital.</p><p>The pilot, flight crew and the co-passangers appreciated Nimbalkar's presence of mind and efforts.</p>