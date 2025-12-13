<p>Hyderabad: After a chaotic start to his India tour in Kolkata, football legend Lionel Messi made a triumphant appearance in Hyderabad on Saturday evening, captivating thousands of fans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.</p><p>The atmosphere was electric as Messi, accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, spent nearly an hour on the pitch. The trio played a friendly exhibition game with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, drawing loud cheers from the packed stands.</p><p>Learning from the unruly scenes in Kolkata earlier the same day, Hyderabad police implemented strict security measures to ensure a smooth event. The arrangements paid off as the evening unfolded peacefully, much to the delight of fans who had turned up in huge numbers for a glimpse of their football idol.</p>.'Paid Rs 12,000, couldn't even see Messi's face': Fans left disappointed after chaos at Kolkata event .<p>Messi greeted the crowd with his trademark warmth, walking around the stadium, waving, and even kicking balls into the stands. He joined Suárez and De Paul in a brief rondo session with children, showing off his signature skills and playful touch. The trio later met Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who also attended the event and took part in the award ceremony.</p><p>“It’s an honour to share these moments here in India with you all. Thank you so much for the love and affection,” Argentine superstar Messi said thanking supporters for their love and hospitality.</p><p>Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, welcoming Messi to Telangana, said, “Messi, welcome to Telangana! Now Telangana is rising come, join the rise.”</p><p>The Hyderabad leg of the GOAT India Tour ended on a high note a stark contrast to the pandemonium at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. Before he headed to the Uppal stadium Messi took part in a small event at Taj Faluknama Palace where he also met a few fans.</p>