Trekking temporarily banned in Kudremukh Wildlife Division to prevent forest fires

The ban applies to trekking routes located within the Kudremukh National Park, Someshwara Wildlife Sanctuary and Mookambika Wildlife Sanctuary.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 08:58 IST
Karnataka NewsTrekkingKudremukh

