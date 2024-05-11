Two arrested for possessing counterfeit currency in Karnataka

Mangaluru: The Bantwal town police arrested two persons for possessing counterfeit currency.

The arrested are Mohammed C A (61) and Kamarunnisa (41), both hailing from Koodlu village in Kasargod.

According to the police, they encountered a Kerala-registered car parked suspiciously on Friday night. When PSI (Law and Order) Ramakrishna reached the spot, the person in the driver’s seat and another individual sitting beside him attempted to flee. There was a woman present in the car.