Two arrested for possessing counterfeit currency in Karnataka

Mangaluru: The Bantwal town police arrested two persons for possessing counterfeit currency.
The arrested are Mohammed C A (61) and Kamarunnisa (41), both hailing from Koodlu village in Kasargod.
According to the police, they encountered a Kerala-registered car parked suspiciously on Friday night. When PSI (Law and Order) Ramakrishna reached the spot, the person in the driver’s seat and another individual sitting beside him attempted to flee. There was a woman present in the car.
When the police caught hold of one, another man fled from the car. The one who fled is Sherief. During the inquiry, the duo revealed that they had come to exchange counterfeit notes which were in their possession. They were found in possession of 46 fake notes with a face value of Rs 500 each. The counterfeit currency has been confiscated, and the police have also seized Rs 5,300 cash and three mobile phones from their possession. A case has been registered under IPC Sections 489(B), 489(C) along with 34 and investigation is in progress.
Published 11 May 2024, 16:02 IST