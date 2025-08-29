<p>Chikkamagaluru: Chikkamagaluru police have arrested two convicts, sentenced under the POCSO Act, who had escaped from the Morigaon district jail in Assam.</p><p>The court in Assam had sentenced M D Jairul Islam (24) and Subrata Sarkar (33) to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.</p>.Heavy rain in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru, holiday for schools today.<p>On August 20, they escaped by breaking the prison bars and scaling the wall. During the search operation, Assam police received information that one of the convicts had links in Chikkamagaluru. They then sought assistance from Chikkamagaluru police.</p><p>A special team, formed under the directions of District Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe and led by Rural Police Station Inspector Sachin, traced and arrested the duo. They were later handed over to Assam police. </p>